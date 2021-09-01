Jesus “Jessie” Ramon Adame passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 in George West, Texas at the age of 80. He was born December 25, 1940 in Nueces County, Texas to Ramón and Maria Antonia (Zepeda) Adame.
Left to cherish his loving memory are his grandchildren; Victoria Gonzalez, Angela Adame, Jesse Adame, Lissette Adame; brother, Alex “Caan” Adame; and his 4 great -grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Angie Adame; his sister, Maria Angelita “Jíle” Huerta; and son, Victor Adame.
Memorial Service Gathering will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly at 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
For the safety of family and friends as requested by immediate family, face coverings are required.