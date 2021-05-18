Jesus Lorenzo “Larry” Lopez, 66, of Beeville, Texas, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, May 14, 2021 in San Antonio.
Larry was born January 14,1955 in Beeville to Onesimo and Elida (Contreras) Lopez. He married his blue-eyed bride, Cindy Phillips, on November 16, 1978 and spent the early part of his career as an Ironworker/Connector and later transitioned into operating cranes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onesimo and Elida Lopez; a brother, Joe Lopez; and a grandson, Christian Aldrick Lopez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy Lopez; and their five sons, Shad Aldrick and wife Mardi (Hinojosa), Chad Fernando and wife Roberta (Decker), Andrew Clay, Casey Phillips and John Lorenzo and wife Selena (Murphy). They were also blessed with 10 grandchildren, Bishop, Caleb, Isaiah, Haylee, Abby, Ariyana, Jeremiah, Emeri, Chassidy and Lincoln; as well as four brothers, Onie Lopez, Neto Lopez, Leo Lopez and Aldo Lopez; one sister, Elsa (Lopez) Gonzales; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 407 N. Tyler St., Beeville, Texas.
Flowers may be sent to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.