Jesus Martinez Olivarez, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Beeville, Texas on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Jesus was born July 2, 1946, in Mathis to Benancio and Leonarda (Martinez) Olivarez. He married Epifania Garza on March 23, 1966, and was employed as a welder in the oil and gas industry. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed making art, watching movies and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benancio and Leonarda Olivarez, and several siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Epifania (Garza) Olivarez of Beeville; his children, Gilbert (Debbie) Olivarez, Samuel (Joann) Olivarez, Rachel (Bob) Clymer and Jesus Olivarez Jr.; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Martinez, Isabel Olivarez, Joseph Olivarez, Benjamin Clymer, Jacob Olivarez, Jonathan Olivarez, Katy Clymer and Rose Olivarez; one great-granddaughter, Leilani Martinez; and siblings, Lupe Olivarez, Manuela (Frank) Barrera, Santos Olivarez, Hector (Norma) Olivarez, Ernest (Irma) Olivarez, Juan Olivarez, Zenaida (Juan) Ramos and Julia Olivarez.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a Rosary following at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesus Olivarez, Jr., Gilbert Olivarez, Joseph Olivarez, Jacob Olivarez, Jonathan Olivarez and Eric Martinez.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home