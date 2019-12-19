Jesus P. De La Rosa

Jesus “Jesse” P. De La Rosa, 73, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mr. De La Rosa was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Beeville to Maria De Refugio Pena and Santos De Le Rosa. He married Juana Villesca and worked in maintenance for the City of Sinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Armando De La Rosa, Jesus De La Rosa Jr.; a grandchild, Armando Jesus De La Rosa; brothers, Ignacio De La Rosa and Reymundo De La Rosa; and sisters, Paula De La Rosa and Christina Reyes.
Survivors include his wife, Juana De La Rosa of Lake City; sons, Rodney (Shelby) De La Rosa of Wichita Falls, Santos (Tracy) De La Rosa of Madison, Ohio, Roy (Angie) A. Salinas of Beeville and Joe (Ida) Garcia of Sinton; a daughter, Heather De La Rosa of Archer City; a daughter-in-law, Melissa De La Rosa; brothers, Antonio De La Rosa of Beeville and Manuel (Beatrice) De La Rosa of Snyder; sisters, Armandina Guttierrez and Maria Guttierrez, both of Synder; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Rodney De La Rosa, David Herrera, Roy A. Salinas, Abraham Espinosa, Conception Garcia and Tyler.
Treviño Funeral Home