BEEVILLE – Jesus Salazar Garza, 24, passed away on Nov. 13, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on Aug. 18, 1997, in Beeville, Texas to Jesus Z. and Teresa (Salazar) Garza. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2015 and Coastal Bend College in 2017. He worked in the engineering industry as a draftsman.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Merce and Ofelia Salazar; paternal grandparents, Jose Merced and Ofilia Garza; one uncle, Jose Gustavo Garza; and one aunt, Antonia G. Lara.
He is survived by his parents, Jesus “Jesse” and Teresa Garza of Beeville; two sisters, Monica Garza and Jessica Garza both of Beeville; aunts, Stella (Roland) Cantu and Julie Garza both of Tuleta and Mary Jane (Joe) Cano of Beeville; uncles, Ruben (Luz) Garza and Ray Lara both of Beeville. He is also survived by several cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Tuleta Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Gabriel Perez, Benny Barrera, Joshua Salazar, Trey Alaniz, Ricardo Vasquez, Robert Torres, Zeke “Ezekiel” Lopez and Jared McInnis.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Funeral Home