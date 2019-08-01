Jesusa (Aleman) Salazar, 94, of Beeville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Kingsville.
Mrs. Salazar was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Robstown to Patricia (Moreno) and Jose Aleman Sr. She married Selestino Vasquez Salazar on April 20, 1968, and was a homemaker and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Jose Aleman Sr.; her husband, Selestino Vasquez Salazar; and two sons, Pedro Salinas and Ovilio Salinas.
Survivors include a daughter, Odilia Martinez of Kingsville; a son, Domingo Salinas of Dallas; a brother, Inez Aleman, Tahoka; a sister, Delia Aleman Olivarez of Mathis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, with Associate Pastor George Cano Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be Henry Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Stephen Salinas, Leroy Salinas, Jason Salinas and Roland Martinez.
