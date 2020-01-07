Jesusa Linda Rodriquez, 71, of Beeville, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Mrs. Rodriquez was born July 30, 1948, in Beeville to Victor S. and Elodia (Trevino) Rodriguez. She had worked in retail sales for more than 40 years, and most recently, had worked as a sales clerk for Wal-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rosa A. Rodriguez; and two brothers, Victor Rodriguez Jr. and David T. Rodriguez.
Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Rose (John) Vasquez and Melissa Ruth Maldonado, both of Beeville; a son, Victor M. Maldonado of Beeville; a grandson, Patrick Manuel Prieto; a brother, Roland (Norma) Rodriguez of Beeville; five sisters, Rachel (Danny Zapata) Rodriguez, Rosie (Johnny) Sauceda, Nora (David) Garcia and Carol (Rudy) Flores, all of Beeville, and Rebecca (Sammy) Salazar of Lake Mathis; sister-in-law, Irma Rodriguez; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock by Deacon Armando Botello.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Franco Anzaldua, Marty Garza, Roland Rodriguez Jr., David Garcia III, Randy Lee Beltran Jr. and Jared Rodriguez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel