BEEVILLE - Jim Taylor, 75, died unexpectedly, May 25, 2023, at home in Beeville. He was born May 8, 1948, in Marlin, TX. He was the son of Earl and Cora Taylor. He graduated from Marlin High School, 1966, Marlin, TX. Jim worked for Shell Oil Company and was last employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where he worked for 17 years. He was married to Kathy Taylor for 40 years eventually settling in Beeville after spending many years together traveling the entire United States. Jim was a member of First Christian Church, Beeville. He had been an active member of the Beeville Lions Club, a volunteer with CASA of Bee, Live Oak, Mullen & San Patricio Counties, Scout Master of Troop 451.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Taylor; infant son, Alex Taylor; son Joel Taylor. He is survived by sons James Paul Taylor Jr. (Tere), Michael Allen Taylor and Eric Clayton Taylor. His grandchildren James Paul Taylor III and Kaylyn Ann Taylor. His surviving siblings include Thomas Taylor (Cindy), Joe Mark Taylor (Arleen), Martha Vigo (Louie), close family friend Cheryl Meynig, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church, 715 N. St. Mary’s of Beeville, TX on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to Boy Scout Troop 451: Address - 1500 East FM 351 Beeville, TX 78102