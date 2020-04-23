Jimmie Edward Jones, 65, beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, was
called to his eternal resting place on April 20, 2020.
Jimmie, the older of two children, was born on October 17, 1954 in Beeville, Texas to Jimmie and Mary Alice Jones. Jimmie was the Live Oak County Justice of the Peace for Precinct Three. He was a rancher who loved his land and his animals; in fact, his final words were related to some of his favorite livestock. Jimmie was a
member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas.
Jimmie served the Swinney Switch Volunteer Fire Department (SSVFD) or over 35 years; 15 of those years as
the Chief and was the Assistant Fire Chief at the time of his passing.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Jeanene S. Jones; son, Jimmie E. “Jay” Jones, Jr., his wife, Jennifer, and their four (4) children Julie, Jimmie E. “Tres”, Joslyn and Janna; son, Daniel Grady Jones, his wife, Sasha, and their three (3) children Nathan, Nayla and Jolene; favored daughter, Jeanne Biggs, her husband J.D., and their two (2) children, Smokey and Beretta; mother, Mary Alice Jones; sister, Nicole Lansford and her husband, Jones, and their two (2) children, Samantha and Trey; brothers-in-law, Stan Simonson, James Simonson and Joe Simonson; sisters-in-law, Becky Simonson and Teri Ehrlich and her husband, Addison Clarke Ehrlich; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.
An outdoor graveside service will be held for Jimmie E. Jones at his family cemetery, 300 Jones Road, Mathis
Texas 78368, Live Oak County, at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. If planning to attend, please be mindful of the quarantine restrictions. Drive-by options will be available.