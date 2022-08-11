Jimmie “Jim” Errol Ramsey, 81, of Beeville, Texas, entered Heaven August 5, 2022.
Jim was born September 11, 1940 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Snyder Willard Ramsey and Edna Mae (Pennington) Ramsey. He was a teacher and retired at A.C. Jones High School. He married Claudine Haynes on December 19, 1984 and was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and loved his church family.
Jim had many interests. In addition to being an avid reader, he was also a photographer, a movie collector, loved music and played the harmonica. He did leather crafting and was a garage sale enthusiast. He loved and related to children of all ages. After his retirement, origami became his hobby/ministry. He gave origami to children of all ages wherever he went, whether he was shopping, at the doctor’s office or each Sunday at church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Snyder and Edna Ramsey.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Claudine Ramsey of Beeville; a sister, Susan Ramsey Smith of Schererville, Indiana; a niece, Casa Reid Tano of Schererville, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Sherri Atkins of Canton, Georgia; a stepson, Randall Grebe of Canton, Georgia; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Adrienne Zermeno officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Beeville, 106 E. Cleveland, Beeville, Texas 78102 or to Hagee Ministries, Sanctuary of Hope, P.O. Box 659240, San Antonio, Texas 78265-9929.
