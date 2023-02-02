Jimmy Ray Smith, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Advent Hospital in Orlando, FL. after a long illness.
Born in Alice, TX on April 4, 1957 and raised in Freer, he was the son of Charles “Pete” and Theresa (Erickson) Smith. He lived in Freer most of his young life, then moved to various places in South Texas settling in Seguin for a while before moving to Sanford, FL in November 2022.
He attended Freer High School where he was a young, outstanding athlete playing football and baseball. He worked in the oilfield for a short time before accepting a job with Industrial Electric. He then attended the IT Institute getting a degree in Electronic Technology. He worked several years for Canon and finished his career with Richo. He raised and showed Bore goats winning many awards. He enjoyed watching the kids who purchased his goats show them at their county fairs.
He was a Methodist and a member of the Windmill Emmaus Community. He was a true believer and a great servant of God.
He had a wonderful fun personality and brought smiles to all that knew him. One of his favorite past time was outdoor grilling for family and friends. Playing guitar was one of his passions. His love for music lead him to play for his church and become a member of The Gospel Truth band for 10 years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Theresa Smith and infant son James Ray Smith.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of almost 23 years, Dawn (Seege) Smith of Sanford, FL, sons Pete Smith of Blossburg, PA, Jonathan (Sabrina) Smith of Wellsboro, PA, daughter Tanya (Farhad) Safi of Sanford FL, son Brian Connors of Ft Smith, AR and sister Glenda Martin of Beeville, TX, numerous grandchildren great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date in Sanford, FL. In lieu of flowers the family asks to consider making a memorial donation in Jimmy’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis PF Foundation at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/JimmySmith