Jo Ann Lee of Rogers, Texas passed away Thursday, December 29th, 2022, in Temple, Texas. Jo Ann was born March 17th, 1952, in Lockney, Texas the oldest of 13 children born to Nellie Jo and Leroy Everts.
Jo Ann worked in food service for many years and loved to cook. Jo Ann enjoyed her family especially her children and grandchildren.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by parents, the love of her life husband Melvin and infant son never far from her heart Robert Bishop.
Survivors include her children, Randel Bishop (Charlotte) of Almond, Arkansas, Joann Harris (Brent) of Johnson City, Tx, Georgia Halavacko (Jimmy) Chattanooga, Tn, Steven Lee (Karen) of George West, TX, 18 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 11-1 at the Civic Center in Rogers, Texas. Family and friends gathered together for a time of reflection, memories and fellowship.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple was entrusted with these arrangements.