JoAnn W. Hughes passed away at the age of 86 on December 4, 2022.
JoAnn was born January 26, 1936 to George and Evelyn (Morgan) Wiemer in Saint Rose, La. She moved to Baton Rouge, La. when she was 8 years old. She graduated from high school at Gulf Park Junior College, Long Beach, Mississippi in 1953. She attended college at Louisiana State University and Oklahoma State University. She met Harry Hughes at OSU and they were married in 1956. Harry and Jo Ann moved to Beeville in 1958.
JoAnn was director for the Bee County Horse Show Association and the Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemaker’s Show where she was Show Superintendent for four years. She was also a director for Bee County Western Week and secretary for the South Texas Cutting Horse Association in the late 1960’s. She was a member of the Soroptimist Club and the owner of the 1977 Beeville Blazers Semi Pro Baseball Team. She loved baseball (the Astros), College football (her beloved LSU Tigers), the Southwest where she spent her summers in her youth, gray horses, F1 cattle, cats and her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid reader, traveler and photographer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Wiemer; her husband, Harry Hughes; a son, David Hughes; and a brother, Bobby Wiemer.
Survivors include Jay Lawson, Susan (David) Cave, John (Sheila) Hughes, Harry (Jennifer) Hughes II, Phyllis Hughes, Deanna Hughes, Kitty Wiemer, Kandy (Russell) Brown, JoAnn Rodriguez and Morgan, Keller, Kooper, Connor, Kolter, Jackson and Emma Hughes, Davie and Sloan Brown; numerous nephews and nieces; and her many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bond, Wildon Rouse, Frank Dehnisch, Gary Williams, James Leeton, Carl Mayberry, Rebo Mayberry, Jim Harris and Max Schroeder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Exclusive Home Health & Hospice and Hacienda Oaks for the loving care shown to their Mom.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home