Joe Alexander Ramirez, 42, of Beeville, Texas, was called home by the Lord on June 22, 2021.
Mr. Ramirez was born in Beeville, on December 18, 1978, to Joe Ramirez and Genevieve Diaz.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Gabriel Rey Gomez; cousin, Brandy Ramirez; grandmothers, Elida Ramirez and Genoveva Gomez.
Joe is survived by his parents, Genevieve (Gregorio) Diaz, Joe Alex (Rosario Saenz) Ramirez, all of Beeville; brothers, Joe Anthony (Esperanza Perez) Ramirez Sr. of George West, Orlando Javier Diaz of Beeville; nieces, Marina Rae Perez, Casandra Jolene Ramirez; nephews, Joe Anthony Ramirez Jr., Joe Adam Ramirez also numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Joe Adam Ramirez, Joe Anthony Ramirez Jr., David Tenorio, Armando Gonzalez, Ruben Burciaga, Joshua Rodriguez, R.J. Munoz and Joe Capetillo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marcos Rodriguez and Orlando Javier Diaz.
