Joe Anthony De La Garza 

De La Garza
Sunrise July 17,1933 – Sunset Sept. 4, 2020
On July 17th, 1933, in the sleepy town of Berclair, Texas, our dear father was born to Jose Flores de la Garza and Irene Towles. He was their first son and joined his three sisters (Mary Louise, Rosie Mae & Ella Blanche), until his two brothers (Leonardo and Wally Ray) joined them. Throughout their lives, the six of them remained close, always checking in on one another.
After Daddy was born, the family soon moved back to Beeville and our Dad attended the Beeville Public Schools, lettering in football for the mighty Beeville Trojans. In 1950, Daddy met the love of his life, Minnie Galvan and they were soon married. On October 16th, Mom and Dad would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Wonderful celebrations were held on their 50th and 60th...we have no doubt that he will be sending Mom much love from above, for their 70th Wedding Anniversary.
Daddy's career was in the construction field, where he taught many a young man the trade. As we were growing up, someone was always stopping by the house...either looking for a job, or simply to thank him. Much later in life he joined his son, Jerry in the tree service industry, forming De La Garza Tree Service. Many friends and happy customers were made along the way.
Mom and Dad have always said that their greatest blessings were each of their ten children. Surviving our Dad are his children, John de la Garza, Linda Narvaez (Arnold), Mae Blevins, Dina de la Garza Rodriquez (Michael Murphy), Leonard de la Garza (Cristi), Joe de la Garza III (Kay), Patty Spangler and Gabriel de la Garza (Janie.) He was preceded in death by his two beloved sons, Jerry in 2014 and a newborn son, Eloy, in 1960. We are certain they had a joyous reunion. Daddy was proud of each of his children, telling anyone and everyone who would listen, all about us and what each of us was doing in our careers and in our lives. He instilled a strong work ethic in each of us.
Our beloved Daddy, was a loving Popo to 26 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He loved talking about his Grands...where they were going to college or where they were now working. Some bear funny nicknames that he bequeathed them. As he watched his family grow in leaps and bounds, he was never prouder.
He was especially proud of the strong, loving bond his children held with one another, as he held with his siblings.
Our Dad is also survived by his dear older sister Rosie Mae Mendoza and his two younger brothers, Leonardo and Guadalupe (Wally Ray) de la Garza, that will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind to mourn him, many loving nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by his beloved parents, his very special sisters, Mary Louise Garza and Ella Blanche Pena, and his little fishing buddy, his grandson, John Michael de la Garza.
Honoring our Daddy as his pallbearers will be his four sons, John, Leonard, Joey and Gabby. His honorary pallbearers will be all of his grandsons, Kenneth, Chris, Jaime, Manny, Joseph, Andrew, Clay, J.D., Justin, Jake, Lucas, Alex, Matthew, Ryan, Nikko and Kristian.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, September 12th, from 1-3pm at Trevino Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you practice a random act of kindness, as our Daddy so often did, or do some of his most favorite things.... enjoy the outdoors, plant a garden or a tree, or listen to the mourning doves coo in the morning, or a hoot owl at night, maybe wear a red bandanna...or simply enjoy a beautiful sunrise or sunset.
Our dearest Daddy, our very favorite Gardener, was a True Texas Original, with a family history in Texas as long as the Nueces River...will live on forever and ever in our hearts.
“Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Matthew 25:21