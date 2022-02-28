Joe Archie Shaver, age 67 of Manvel, Texas passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Joe was born June 25, 1954, in Kirbyville, Texas and was a resident of Manvel for several years and previously resided many years in Beeville, Texas. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joe Shaver; mother, Billie Jean Macon; and brother, Harry Shaver.
Joe had a lengthy career serving as both a police officer and a Texas Department of Corrections officer. Joe also spent many years working in the oil filled industry. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
Joe is survived by his wife, Santos Shaver; daughter, Lisa Zeve and husband, Andrew; son, Louis Shaver and wife, Debbie; and son, Christopher Shaver; sister, Annie Estes; brothers, Ray Shaver and wife, Charlene, Jeff Shaver and wife, Terri; grandchildren Cody, Julia, Conner, Cierra, Rocky, Sloane, Mia, Rajai, and Raven; great-grandchild, Eli.