Joe Billy Williams of Rockport, Texas passed away after nearly 87, years of selfless service to his community, his country and above all his loving family; especially his beloved wife Alma who preceded him in death. All of us who knew Joe (Pop) are grateful for the time we shared: the hunting, fishing, and camping trips; family celebrations; and the wonderful stories, pranks, and jokes. The following is a tribute written by one of his grandchildren.
Well Pop, on Friday, June 26th, 2020, the Lord called you home. Although you left this world earlier than I wanted you to, you left with a life full of things to be proud of. You raised three children who turned out to be great people who in return gave you six grandchildren and one great grandchild. You instilled a lifetime of valuable knowledge and lessons on how to be a good man or woman to those grandchildren, including myself and we will try our best to pass on pieces of you to our kids. You served this country in the United States Army, served as a volunteer firefighter in Ganado and Beeville and a captain of a crash crew at Chase Field and according to your stories you “know all about” many other things. To me Pop, the most important thing you were, was my Grandpa. You may have heard Pop during the football games, talking to everyone he could in the stands until he couldn’t talk anymore, or maybe even in a restaurant full of people and you heard his loud, contagious laugh or big bass voice singing “Happy Birthday” to a stranger. In a world full of hatred and evil, one conversation with him would make you forget about all that and bring warmth to your heart. No matter what kind of day you might be having, one small conversation with Pop could lighten any situation and bring peace and innocence to anyone’s soul. Even in your last days when we went to see you, the first thing you could think about doing when awoken was to crack a smile in an attempt to make light of a sad situation. You will always be in my heart wherever life takes me. Thank you for being the great man that you were or as you would always say “much obliged”. I love you Pop.
Joe is survived by his children, Cathy Williams Lowe, Scott Williams and Gregg Williams; grandchildren Allen Lowe and wife Meagan, Lena Lowe McCarver and husband Mike, Scott Lowe, Logan Williams, Emilee Williams, and Clayton Williams; and great grandson, Luke McCarver; sister-in-law, Anne Williams; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
Plans for a celebration of life are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of South Texas and Lamar Volunteer Fire Department.