Joe E. Falcon, 97, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away on April 7, 2022. He was a Catholic devoted to his love of God, family and country. Joe Falcon was a proud WWII army veteran assigned to the Pacific.
Mr. Falcon was born February 28, 1925, in Skidmore to Blas and Maria Reyes Falcon.
Joe is survived by his devoted loving wife, Gema Falcon of 42 years, and was a dear brother to Reeys Falcon. Joe was a proud and loving father to Dolly Nixon (deceased), Gloria (Phil) Gigliotti, Joseph E. (Karen) Falcon Jr. and Marta Arcos, Gustavo Arcos (deceased). Joe was a devoted grandfather to Michael Nixon, Michelle Nixon (Pat), Karen Yates (Ron), Hunter, Joseph E Falcon III, Haile and Gustavo Arcos; loving great-grandfather to Bella Nixon, Michael Jr. Nixon, Avery Nixon, Kyle, Rachel and Ava Yates; and great-great-grandfather to Jaxon Yates. Joe is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. His memory will live on in the blessed family he left behind.
Visitation was held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Treviño Funeral Home. Rosary followed at 7:00pm. The body lay in repose at 9:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore with full military honors.
Pallbearers were Thomas Charles Doubrava, Sean Harman, Joey Falcon, Sr., Phil Gigliotti, Rudy Salinas and William Letbetter. Honorary pallbearers were Jacob Blanco, Joey Falcon Jr. and Evan Harmon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or American Kidney Association.
