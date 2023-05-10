Joe Frank (Frankie) Gomez, 67, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1955, in Beeville, Texas to Telesforo and Petra (Chapa) Gomez. He retired from the oilfield industry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Telesforo T. Gomez and Petra C. Gomez; two sisters, Soveida Garcia, and Petra G. Flores; one brother, George Gomez, his brother-in-law, Ramon Perez; one son, Anthony Joe Gomez, and Lupita Garcia.
He is survived by his son, Adrian (Audrey) Gomez; four daughters, Audrey (Roland Banda) Gomez, Annette V. (Jason) Garza. Ashley (Hector) Muller and Amy Marie Gomez and also survived by Adelaida Cuevas; his siblings, Celia G. Perez, Jesse C. (Maria) Gomez, Rosalinda G. (Augustine) Ortiz, Telesforo (Patricia) Gomez, Jr., Israel C. (Mary) Gomez and Miguel (Mike) Gomez; his grandchildren, Kimberly Gonzales, Adrian Gomez, Jr., Frank Jacob Robles, Seth Michael Gomez, Alexis Robles, Amber L. Escandon, Cameron Muller, Christiana Salazar, Ariana Robles, Shay L. Gomez, Alex Robles, Chyan J. Garza, Issac Muller and Isaiah Muller. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered following the mass.
Serving as pallbearers are Adrian Gomez, Adrian Gomez, Jr., Seth Gomez, Teles Gomez III, Frank Jacob Robles, Israel Gomez, Jr. and Eric Ortiz.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Gonzales, Johnny Longoria, Marcellino Garcia, Raymond Flores, Alex Robles and Presiliano Cuevas, Jr.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Chapel