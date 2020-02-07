Joe Louis Martinez, 64, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Corpus Christi at Christus Spohn Shoreline.
Mr. Martinez was born Dec. 31 1955, to Felipa (DelaRosa) and Louis Martinez. He was a Catholic and worked in the oilfield industry for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Israel Martinez and Abel Martinez.
Survivors include his companion, Norma Quiroz; daughters, Debbie Moreno, Angela (John) Obrero and Marissa Quiroz; sisters, Alma Rosa Lopez, Sylvia (Teles) Flores and Christina Martinez; brothers, Samuel (Lupita) Martinez and Felipe (Ernestine) Martinez; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery.