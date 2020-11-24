BEEVILLE – Joe O. Medina, Sr., 72, of Beeville, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Refugio, Texas, to Benito Joe and Maria (Ochoa) Medina. He married Sylvia Saldana on June 4, 1988, in Beeville. He was a retired master plumber after several years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Enedina Ochoa Medina.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia S. Lopez of Beeville; two daughters, Jodi Lynn Canfield of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jasmine Lopez of Beeville; three sons, Joe Medina, Jr. of San Antonio, Joe Anthony Garza of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and Benito Joe Medina of Virginia Beach, Virginia; six sisters, Sandra (Manuel) Garcia and Rafaela (Ruffles) M. Rodriguez both of Beeville, Mary Forbes of Seattle, Washington, Elvia (Dan) Baca and Linda (Mike) Buckroff both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rachel Medina of San Antonio. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A private family viewing was held at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
