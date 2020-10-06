The last goodbye is the hardest one to say, but this is where our cowboy Joe V. Arredondo rides away. On October 1, 2020, Joe reached his final destination in Heaven where he was joined with the love of his life, Molly.
Born in Beeville, Texas, on February 25, 1953, to Carolina (Villareal) and Jesus Arredondo. Joe was very proud of the family he built, and it showed. He was a cowboy from head to toe; he was tough as nails, stern, stubborn most of the time, fun loving and also had a heart of gold. He lived life the cowboy way each and everyday and instilled those traits into his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his time working on the ranch, in the roping arena with his sons, and spending time with all his loved ones.
Joe lived a life of no regrets; he enjoyed himself, traveled, dearly loved his family and was well known to many people throughout the community for many years. Joe leaves behind many good memories and stories untold for many to cherish. The cowboy’s legend will live on, and just as Joe did, we should all enjoy this ride of life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Garza; and his wife, Amalia “Molly” Arredondo; and brothers, Pedro and Benito Arredondo.
Joe is survived by his mother, Carolina V. Arredondo; sons, Joe Ross (Leslie) Arredondo and Ambrose Arredondo, both of Beeville; niece, who was raised as a daughter, Jackie (Ruben) Acuna of Orange Grove; eight brothers and four sisters; sister-in-law and long time caregiver, Rosie Hale; 3 grandchildren, Madelyn Arredondo, Mollie Arredondo and Ambrose Arredondo; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a holy rosary at 7:00pm that evening.
Joe lay in repose at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday. October 5, 2020, beginning at 9:00am with a funeral Mass at 10:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Nick Arredondo, Steve Jefferson, Oscar Ruiz, Jesse Arredondo, Nicho Arredondo and Kaith Hale.
