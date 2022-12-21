Joe Vernon passed peacefully on December 20, 2022 at his home in Beeville, Texas. He was 91 years old. Joe was born March 22, 1931 in Petersburg, Texas, to William Morris Vernon and Vera Lucile (Truitt) Vernon.
He graduated from Brownfield High School in 1948. He was the salutatorian and participated in all sports. Following high school, Joe went on to attend Hardin- Simmons University in Abilene where he played football for a short while. It was there that he met his future wife, Emma Jo Goodson. He graduated from Hardin-Simmons with a degree in English and Religion.
After graduation, he moved to Fort Worth to attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. On August 16, 1952, he married Emma Jo at her home church in Midway, Texas, close to Lamesa, Texas. They were married for 67 years.
After graduation from the seminary in 1953, Joe returned to pastor his wife’s home church in Midway, Texas. Over the next 43 years, Brother Joe, as he was known, would pastor Southern Baptist churches in these Texas cities: Midway, Menard, Canadian, Post, White Settlement, Earth and Rotan. He also pastored in Lovington, New Mexico, where his children grew up.
Joe and Emma Jo moved to Beeville after retirement to be close to family and grandchildren. They were a wonderful example of a pastor and his wife. You rarely saw one without the other. Wherever they lived, they were fully immersed in their church and community.
Joe was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved to brag that his family had more college degrees than you could count. He was also in attendance at all activities and sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera Vernon; his beloved wife, Emma Jo Vernon in November 2019; and his sisters, Hazel Zorns and Ruth Scarborough.
Joe is survived by his children, Sarah (Ellis) McKinney of Beeville, David (Susanna) Vernon of Round Rock and Rachel (Ronnie) Hoff of Three Rivers; a sister-in-law, Mollie (Arlie) Williams of Lamesa; his grandchildren, Bethany Vernon, Joshua (Tiffany) Vernon, Maggie McKinney, Mollie (Rob) Elizalde, Morgan (Matt) Hancock, Paige McKinney, Heather (John) Henderson and Claire McKinney; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Jones and Ellie Ray Hancock with two more expected in the near future; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude to our father’s caregivers. We had an amazing group of women: Dela Mendez, Rachel Ramon Villarreal, Janie Gomez, Lily García and Anita García. You took wonderful care of our father and we appreciate it so much.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, at First Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2 o’clock with Rev. David Vernon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hoff, Ellis McKinney, John Henderson, Matt Hancock, Rob Elizalde, Eric Garcia, Ryan Breaux and Peyton Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vic Barris and Jack Dial.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of Emma Jo, or to First Baptist Church and designate for home or foreign missions.
Joe will be laid to rest at Beeville Memorial Park at a later date beside his beloved wife, Emma Jo.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home