Joey Contreras, 44, of Beeville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on February 21, 1977, in Alice, Texas, to Daila F. Reyna and Seferino Contreras. He was the branch manager for Auto-Chlor Services in Corpus Christi, Texas.
As a child, he loved being at his grandparent’s ranch. He would play with the ducks, army men and numerous cousins. As a teenager, he met his mentor Greg Williams and became highly involved with Palmer Drug Abuse Program, even appearing in a commercial. In 1996, he met his wife Georgette and started a family in 1998. Joey had many careers throughout his life. He was a sales clerk, route driver, route supervisor, vendor, territory manager, sales manager, and branch manager. He was highly regarded by his co-workers and clients, some becoming close friends of the family. Joey had a way of being well-liked and trusted by most people he met. He was always getting calls from all over to listen to other’s frustrations, gossip and for his advice. Sometimes he could get a little brash, especially to telemarketers. He was an avid reader. If he was interested in something he would research it until he knew everything about it. He loved the spirit of competition at home playing games with the family and at work. He truly enjoyed bragging about his accomplishments at work to his co-workers in an attempt to motivate them into his game. He enjoyed listening to music, podcasts like JRE, smoking cigars, fishing, wrestling, antiquing, long road trips, site seeing, going to Stand-up Comedy shows and, of course, Comic Cons to meet celebrities and get their autographs on his Pop!s. He loved collecting Coca-Cola items, Star Wars toys, Gremlins, Pop!s, Moon and Stars Glass and Depression Glass cups and saucers in various patterns. He loved his two spoiled Shih Tzus, Gizmo and Poppy, like his own children, maybe even more. Joey had one speed in life: maximum overdrive, which completely exhausted his wife, kids and dogs. He did everything work or play to the fullest with passion and will; except sleep, he would stay up all night watching tv or playing a video game take a nap and get ready to start a new day.
Joey is survived by his wife Georgette and children Matthew, Kaelyn, Gizmo, and Poppy of Beeville, Texas. His mother Dalia F. Reyna, step-father Domingo Reyna, sister Amanda Landis, brother-in-law Lee Landis, brother Jose Gabriel Trevino, sister-in-law Elida Trevino, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, and cousins of Alice, Texas.
Joey is preceded in death by his grandparents Benito R. and Susie M. Flores, father Seferino Contreras, aunt Angelita F. Palos, and in-laws Raymond and Belen Goggeleye.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family asks to please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for research.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel