John A. Davidson passed away April 28, 2020, at the age 85. He was born September 21, 1934, in Anna Rose, TX. John enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Teofia Davidson; brothers, Eddie and Mickey Davidson; and the mother of his children, Erma Lee Davidson.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Linda Davidson; children, Edward Davidson, Tommy Davidson, Brenda Wooden; stepchildren, Stephen Batchelor, Joey Batchelor, Wendy Cowe; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren. All who will miss him dearly.