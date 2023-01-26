John Andrew Perez, age 48, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after battling a long illness. John was born on March 18, 1974 in Beeville, Texas to parents Armando and Maria Perez. In his passing was lost a son, brother, uncle, nephew, and a friend. John had worked in the TV/ film industry in Austin for many years. During his time in Austin, John had also managed several restaurants where he made many lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Armando B. Perez and his partner Joey McNair.
Surviving is his mother Maria G. Perez, brothers Michael, Marvin (MaryAnn), and Jason Perez, and his sister Roxanne (Perez) Valdez. He leaves behind six nephews and two nieces. He is also leaving behind his close friend Sabrina Zowie.
Visitation was on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary recited at 2 p.m. Funeral Mass followed at 2:30 p.m. with Father Jacob officiating. Interment will be on January 28 at OLV #2 with Father Jacob officiating.