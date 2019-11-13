John Anthony Martinez, 48, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville.
Mr. Martinez was born April 14, 1971, in Beeville to Adan Ruiz and Mary Helen (Perez) Martinez. He was a painter, a Christian and a member of Bible Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Helen P. Martinez; a brother, Adam P. Martinez; and his grandmother, Maria R. Martinez.
Survivors include his father, Adan Ruiz Martinez; his companion of eight years, Jeanette Perez; two daughters, Crystal Marie Martinez and Erica Marie Martinez, both of Victoria; a son, John Anthony Martinez Jr. of Victoria; the mother of his children, Veronica Suniga Martinez; a sister, Maria A. Prieto of Beeville; two brothers, Presciliano P. and Gilbert L. Martinez, both of Beeville; three step-children, Angelo Barrera, Anthony Barrera and Angelina Patterson, all of Beeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service there that evening at 7 o’clock.
His body will lie in repose at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bible Baptist Church with visitation until 9:45 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 o’clock with Pastor Bryan Boatman officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be David Flores, Joshua Quintero, Jose “Dodo” Pena, Isaac Suniga, Kay Mancias and Patrick Ochoa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daren Garcia, Zane Flores, Angelo Barrera, Anthony Barrera and Adan Perez.
