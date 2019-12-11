John Anthony Rodriguez

John Anthony “J-Rod” Rodriguez, 43, of Beeville, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Mr. Rodriguez was born May 4, 1976, in San Antonio to Juan and Belia (Cortez) Rodriguez. He had worked in the construction industry as a surveyor.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ramon and Maria Rodriguez and Frank Cortez
Survivors include his parents, Juan M. and Belia (Cortez) Rodriguez of Beeville; a daughter, Heidi Marie Rodriguez of Beeville; two sisters, Laura (Curtis) Lawyer of Bellingham, Washington, and JoAnna (Joshua) Stapleton of Liberty Hill; grandmother, Maria Cortez of Beeville; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with Pastor Aaron Zuniga officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Evan Stapleton, Roland Lawyer, Robert Pena, Gerald B. Mayberry, Larry Farve, Leroy Ramirez and Ronald Joseph Rincon.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel