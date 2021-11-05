BEEVILLE – On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, John C. Govella Fulghum, entered the gates of heaven at the age of 61. John was born in Beeville, Texas on July 3, 1960, and raised by his maternal grandparents, Maurice and Inez Govella, who preceded him in death.
John was a self-employed local jeweler and owner of The Pavilion Facet and served 26 years as a councilman for the City of Beeville.
John was a humble loving person who took great pride in serving his community. His legacy of service in his community was honored by having the John C. Fulghum Event Center named after him with a dedication ceremony on Sept. 29, 2018.
He leaves behind his beloved sons, John Bryan Fulghum of San Antonio, Tx and Jared Brent Fulghum of Beeville; two grandsons, Atticus James and Jace Alexander Fulghum, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by a brother, Eddie (Pat) Fulghum of Beeville; sisters, Brenda (Ricardo) Chapa and Patricia Z. Smith (Robert Brandt) both of Corpus Christi; mother, Irene Zavodsky (Wes) of Corpus Christi and the mother of his children, Josie R. (Paul) Perez. He also is survived by four nephews and three nieces; longtime friend and mason brother, David Carabajal and very close friend, Fermin Carreon, whom John cared after.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa serving as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Berclair Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are David Carabajal, Cleighton Jerkins, Bobby Pickett, Johnny Young, Fermin Carreon and Joe Trevino. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Melvin (Bo) McFarland.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakpark Memorial Funeral Chapel, Beeville, Texas, 361-542-4504