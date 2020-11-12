John Coleman Lamb, 27, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2020.
John was born to James and Susan Lamb on November 9, 1992, in San Antonio, Texas. He attended school in Beeville, Texas, until his junior year of high school, when he transferred to and later graduated from Skidmore-Tynan. John was always involved in sports growing up and he loved every second of action beginning with Pop Warner Football, to eventually striking out batter after batter on the baseball diamond, relying on his killer throwing arm. John had a true love of hunting and fishing. A weekend off meant he could be found somewhere on the Texas Coast waist deep in water with a reel in hand or out in the countryside, gun in tow. After all, you never know when the fish might bite, birds may fly or deer are on the move.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maynard “Bud” Lamb, Pauline Caldwell Lamb and Douglas Graham; and a cousin, Nick Kye Lamb.
He is survived by his parents, James and Susan Lamb of Beeville; brother, Brian (Jason) Lamb of Texas City; sister, Peyton (Matthew) Alvarado; nephew Ryan of El Paso; maternal grandmother, Carmin Graham of Kerrville; girlfriend, Sydney Baker of Papalote; aunts and uncles, Jeri (Scott) Baker of Corpus Christi, Cheryl (Pat) Stewart of Houston, Jackie Lamb of Kentucky, Denise (Dickie) Scott of Beeville and Catherine (Steve) McBrayer of Portland; and numerous cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 14, at First United Methodist Church in Beeville, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the Memorial Service at 11 o’clock with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to first responders or First United Methodist Church of Beeville.
The Lamb Family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the first responders of Bee County as well as every one of John’s beloved friends who have reached out to the family during their time of need.
