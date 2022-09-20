John Cornelius Roos, 74, passed away the morning of June 24, 2022, at his home in Henderson, Nevada.
John was born November 3, 1947 in Kenedy, Texas, to C.C. Roos and Mary Julia Chesnutt Roos. He is survived by his sister, Josephine Routhier; niece, Julia Routhier, grand-niece, Hannah Routhier; and many cousins.
As a youngster, John was a mischievous child, and was always up to shenanigans like making a mini golf course in the backyard. When he played Little League baseball, his nickname was “Rooster,” which stuck with him until his death.
In high school, John played football for the Kenedy Lions and drove a red 1964 Mustang that made him very popular. He graduated from high school in 1966 and attended St. Edward’s University in Austin and Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde. Following school, John joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Thailand where he worked on F-4 airplanes. He was later stationed in El Centro, California, where he worked on B-66’s and his love for high-speed fighter jets never diminished. He would often send video clips of new fighter jets performing impressive tricks to his loved ones.
Completing his tour of duty, John returned to Texas where he was employed in oil field services. He worked for Baroid Company for a number of years and found many lifelong friends. He became employed with the U.S. Army Depot, Corpus Christi, working on helicopters until he retired. In retirement, he took up country music dancing, golf and poker. He relocated from Corpus Christi to San Antonio because “the golf courses are better.” Then following another love, John moved to Las Vegas to challenge himself to become the best he could at poker. His favorite casino was the Flamingo where he found more lifelong friends. When John moved to Nevada, he embraced its wonders. He explored Area 51 and every alien tourist shop, Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon, Death Valley, and the numerous atomic test areas. He loved to talk about the Janet planes that were homebased in Las Vegas. John always showed he was thinking about his friends and family by giving them alien mugs, Area 51 shirts, little green men toys, gadgets and the iconic purple knives that he found during his adventures.
John Roos was a “free spirit.” He did what he wanted to do. He was a devoted son and care provider for his daddy in his last years. He was a loving uncle who loved both his nieces with all his heart.
John C. Roos will be interred in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Beeville, Texas, on October 10, 2022 at 11 o’clock. He will join his parents and maternal grandparents in the family plot.