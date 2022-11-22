John Edward Matocha, 83, of Beeville, Texas passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi surrounded by the family he loved, served, and led.
John was born August 8, 1939 in Beeville to Paul B. Matocha Sr. and Amelia L. Hrdina. John was raised on a small farm in Bee County and helped his parents with daily chores of milking cows, baking bread, and chopping firewood for the wood-burning stove. John’s mother would take baby John with her to the fields by pulling him on a long cotton sack, which marked the beginning of a lifetime of working in South Texas agricultural fields.
John attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Beeville and fondly recalled all that he learned as a studious pupil of the nuns who taught him. He was a 1957 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and earned a B.S. degree in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&I University in 1961. He received a M.S. degree, followed by a Ph.D. in Soil Chemistry from Texas A&M University in 1964 and in 1968, respectively.
He was a professor emeritus in soil chemistry and plant nutrition and was a valued faculty member at Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Centers in Overton and Corpus Christi.
He married the love of his life, Margaret Alice Weaver, in Austin on January 29, 1966, and they were blessed with five children: Laura, Christopher, Matthew, Mark, and Carrie. He was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, Corpus Christi, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beeville, where he attended Mass regularly. John was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and greatly enjoyed helping with the annual fish fry every Ash Wednesday. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Texas A&M football games, feeding cows, farming, and talking about the weather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amelia and Paul Matocha Sr.; a brother, Paul Matocha, Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Linda Matocha.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margaret (Weaver) Matocha of Beeville; two brothers, Joseph Matocha of Sinton and George Matocha of Beeville; sisters-in-law: Catherine Weaver of Ft. Lauderdale, FL , Barbara (David) Little of Bertram, Ellen (Larry) Stone of Seguin, Tina (Mike) Terral of College Station, Debbie (Howard) Simms of Austin, Lisa (John) Hartfiel of Tyler, Amy (Patrick) Welton of Johnson City; five children, Laura (Paul) Neuhaus of Bullard, Christopher (Jennifer) Matocha of Lexington, Kentucky, Matthew (Jennifer) Matocha of Caldwell, Mark (Amy) Matocha and Carrie (Keith) Schumann, both of College Station; and 15 grandchildren, Nathan and Emmalee Neuhaus, Joshua (Grace Ann), Caleb, Mary Beth, and Jeremiah Matocha, Lacy, Andrew, Sarah, and William Matocha and Luke, Danielle, Levi, and Diana Schumann. John also has numerous nieces and nephews he dearly loved as well.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the Rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beeville.
The funeral Mass will be a celebration of John’s life held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beeville, with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Nathan Neuhaus, Joshua, Caleb, and Jeremiah Matocha and Luke Schumann; and nephews, Joseph, Patrick (honorary), Daniel, and Brian Matocha.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home