John Franklin Lee was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and retired master chief of the U.S. Navy.
He passed away on March 11th surrounded by loved ones at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers, sisters, and his son Billy Lee.
He’s leaving behind his wife Marie Lee, his daughter Peggy Lee, sons Gregory and Steven (Lee), his grandchildren Jennifer and Jeffrey (Walston), and two great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed, always remembered and forever in our hearts.