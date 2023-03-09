10/3/62 - 3/6/23
John Lee Davis, of Edna, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the age of 60. He was born in Victoria, Texas on October 3, 1962, to the late Betty and Gail Davis.
John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Melissa Davis; daughters, Trisha Figuerora (Roland); Lacey Fastle (Chris); Melanie Minter (Curtis); Samantha Minter (Bo); son Caleb Davis. He was a proud grandfather to Samuel, Malachai, Charlotte and Luka. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be truly missed.
John was a graduate of Edna High School class of 1981. He began his lifelong law enforcement career in 1983 when he graduated from the Victoria Police Academy.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Edna with Brother Robert Krause presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Bend Peace Officers Association Scholarship Fund.
Full obit can be viewed at www.slavikfuneralhome.com