John Lee Hoffmeyer, 69, of Mineral, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Mr. Hoffmeyer was born Sept. 25, 1950, in Beeville to Stanley “Ace” and Nancy (Williamson) Hoffmeyer. He had worked as a carpenter at the Capehart Properties for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Hoffmeyer; and two brothers, Stanley and Daryl Hoffmeyer.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy Hoffmeyer of Mineral; two sisters, Gwendoyln Hoffmeyer Forgue of Cushing and Nancy Hoffmeyer Zemboyer of Houston; a brother, Henry “Hank” Hoffmeyer of Mineral; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mineral Cemetery Pavilion with Pastor Joe Burke officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Walters, Darrell Walters, Kenneth Stokley, Eddie Stokley, Tim Stokley, Frank Gunderman, Richard Kimbrough, Steven Gilmore, Jim King, Chris Walton, John Klodzinski and Larry Baer.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel