John Maynard Goza, Jr., 61, passed away October 8, 2021, in Dresser, Wisconsin.
He was born December 23, 1959, to John Maynard Goza, Sr. and Ruth Ellen (Walker) Goza.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Maynard Goza, Sr. and Ruth Ellen Goza.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Hines Goza of Sturtevant, Wisconsin; daughters Robyn Ann (Kirk) Delgado of Beeville, TX; Andrea Lynn (James) Goza-Cox of Beeville; Victoria Elizabeth Goza of Sturtevant, Wisconsin; son John Warren Goza of Lincoln, Nebraska; stepdaughter Cristin JoyAnn Lowry of Huntsville, TX; grandson Jerry Marshall Delgado of Beeville, TX; and brother Timothy Wade (Jaime) Goza of Normanna, TX; and many other loving family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.