John R. Johnson passed away August 26, 2021, at his home in Skidmore, Texas, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
John was born September 28, 1955, in Corpus Christi to Cecil Truman and Alma (Berry) Johnson. On April 15, 1979, he married Dodie McFall. He enjoyed playing his guitar and had a love of creating things with wood and PVC pipe. He had an incredible love for Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his “mother-in-love,” Rena R. Nisely.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dodie Johnson; sons, Joey (Jennifer) McFall, Jay (Esther) McFall and Timothy (Kimberly) Johnson; daughters, Mandi McFall and JoRena (Billy) Daniel; 11 grandchildren; doggy companion, Fuzzy Butt; and sister, Dixie (Louis) Nugent.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore followed by a meal at the SVFD.
