John Scott Taylor, 61, of Onalaska, Texas, was born in Beeville, Texas, to James Bonnell and Carolyn Kay Taylor (Mayfield) on June 12, 1959. He passed away on November 4, 2020, in Lufkin, Texas. His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Charlene Taylor (Pope) of Onalaska, Texas; brothers, David Taylor (Debbie), Kenneth Taylor (Denise) both of Beeville, Texas; sister, Patty Taylor Henning of Calallen, Texas; loving mother-in-law, Pat Pope of Onalaska, Texas; and special cousins, Bruce and Vicki Mayfield of Saint Anthony, Idaho. Scott thoroughly enjoyed his nieces and nephews, Ken Taylor, Sheelah Taylor, Buster Henning, Myles Taylor, Courtney De Leon, Drema Henning; one grand-niece and five grand-nephews.
Scott had exceptional work ethics, working for a guar processing plant in Kenedy, Texas for 17 years and shared a janitorial business with his wife for 7 years. He then worked for TDCJ in various manufacturing factors at the McConnell, Estelle and Polunsky units for 14 years until his failing health forced him to retire.
Scott’s greatest love and joy was serving the creator, Jehovah God. He served as an elder in the Beeville and Livingston congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 34 years. He also had the joys of participating in a prison ministry and sharing in a public ministry helping his neighbors appreciate what God’s Kingdom will do for all of mankind in the near future!
Everyone found Scott to be loving, kind and gentle. He was an exceptional husband and spoiled his wife when he had the opportunity and means. He will be missed tremendously by all that knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be via Zoom and are pending. Arrangements through Pace Funeral Home, Livingston, Texas.