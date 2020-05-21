John William Adkins passed away May 15, 2020, at his home. He was born November 24, 1934, to Frank and Maude Randall Adkins.
John attended high school in Leona, Kansas, and graduated from Coastal Bend College in Beeville, May 26, 1950, earning degrees in accounting, computer and business. He married Eva Garza in Beeville, October 19, 2013.
John was a friend to everyone he met. He loved all of his family and loved to travel. He also enjoyed parties and dancing. John was a U.S. Army veteran, earning the rank of PVT E1 in the 135th Transportation Battalion, and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He also worked with South Texas Family Planning and Health Corp. for 25 years. John worked as a bookkeeper in the oilfield for 10 years, retiring from Beck Brothers in 1999. His hobbies included computer games, puzzles and traveling.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Adkins, Sr. and Maude R. Adkins; brothers, Samuel Adkins, Jr., Melvin Adkins, Dick Ray Adkins and Alfred Adkins; and sisters, Jackie Adkins, Betty Lou Meyers, Gery Hamilton and Emma Polk.
He is survived by his wife, Eva; children, John Adkins, Jr., Delaine Adkins, Adelaida Perez, Sandra Cano, Alicia Doria, Adela Perez and Adan Perez; brothers, Arthur Adkins, Delbert Adkins, Danny Adkins, Cleo Stewart; sister, Joyce Moppins; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were John Adkins, Jr., Adan Perez, Robert Reyna, Richard Reyna, Noverto Garza, Irsael Marting, Jose Garza, Jr. and Noverto Garza, Jr. Honorary pallbearers were DeLaine Adkins, Alicia Doria, Adela Perez and Adelaida Perez.