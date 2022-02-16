John William Henshall, Sr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 7, 2022 at the age of 97. He was born October 21, 1924 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to John William Henshall and Verda Mae Bailey Henshall. He was raised in the Oklahoma Baptist Children’s Home, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and graduated from High School in Putnam City, Oklahoma. John served four years in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He married his beloved wife Elizabeth Defsie Gauntt in Lawton, Oklahoma on December 21, 1949.
John attended Oklahoma Baptist University where he met Elizabeth and graduated from The University of Oklahoma. He taught at A.C. Jones High in Educational Administration at Texas A&I University Kingsville, Texas. John moved his family to Pullman, Washington, where he received a counseling Certification at Washington State University in 1968. Accepting a position at Bee County College, he served as the Vocational Counselor for 17 years. After retirement in 1986, he and Elizabeth moved to the family ranch south of Kenedy, TX and built their ranch house and started raising Beefmaster Cattle. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Kenedy, he was a former Training Union Director, Sunday School Teacher and he served on many committees at different Baptist churches. One of his big accomplishments in serving God was to help build four different church buildings. He was a gifted woodworker and demonstrated his talents building roll top desks out of oak or mesquite.
He is survived by his five children, John William Henshall, Jr (Debbie), Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dr. Janine Scott (Dwain), Fort Worth, Texas, Dorothy Jean Powell (Charley), Bella Vista, Arkansas, James Robert Henshall (Brenda), Skidmore, Texas, and Joyce Ann Morris (Gerry), Kenedy, Texas; grandchildren, Michele Henshall, Ryan Powell, and Renee Nichols, Rebecca Johnson and Aaron Morris, James Daniel, Robert David and John William Henshall III, and twelve great grandchildren, one brother James Antrim, and sister-in-law Linda Antrim. John was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lizzie, his father, mother, and sisters Bertha Mae Henshall, Bettye Joyce Corbin and Carolyn Huber and his brother Donald D. Antrim.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Kenedy, Texas Education Building Remodeling Fund or the organization of donor’s choice.
The family will have a small memorial at the Henshall’s ranch at a later date.
