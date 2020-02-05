John William Rider, 75, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Mr. Rider was born Jan. 23, 1945, in San Antonio to Norris and Mildred Rider and graduated from A.C. Jones High School with the Class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He graduated from Southwest Texas College in 1970 with a degree in business and enjoyed a 25-year golf career with the PGA of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Glenna Rider Page.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Madeline (Lynn) Rider; a son, Craig Rider of Austin; a daughter, Jill (John) Moore of Austin; three grandchildren, Mia and Edwin Moore and Cole Rider; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Rob) Knapp of Huntsville; three step-grandchildren, Madeline, Thomas and Claire Knapp; brothers, Leonard Rider of Houston and Timothy Rider of Beeville; a sister, Beverly Durrance of Beeville; and former wife, Carole Brown Rider.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home Memorial Park, Conroe.