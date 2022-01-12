Johnie Marie Broadway, resident of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully Friday January 7th, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Johnie was born on May 31, 1932, to Hill Broadway and Myrtle Stevenson Broadway, in Beeville, Texas.
Johnie was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and one grandson, Jonathan Andrew McKenzie.
Johnie is survived by her son, Martin Charles Van Horn Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Acworth, GA; daughters, Dru Ann Gilman of Grayson, GA and Jan Van Horn Solomon and husband, Jeff, of Athens, GA; her five grandchildren, Christine Marie Georges and husband, Chris; Michael James Van Horn and wife, Sylvia; Thomas Lee Gilman III, Amanda Taylor Solomon MacFalda and husband, Garrett; Ansley Morgan Solomon and partner, Hale Johnson; her six great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Bailey.
Johnie was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Her happiest hours were those she spent with her family. Johnie was known for her kind heart, keen mind, quick wit and brave spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the South Texas Children’s Home and Creative Community Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations to the South Texas Children’s Home may be sent to P.O. Box 1210 Beeville, TX 78104-1210 or made online at the following link: https://www.stchm.org/give/#give.
Donations to Creative Community Services may be made online at the following link: https://ccsgeorgia.org.
