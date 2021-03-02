BEEVILLE – Johnny A. Ramirez, Jr., 59, of Beeville, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1962, in Beeville, Texas, to Johnny Rothbauer and Maria Elena (Arrisola) Ramirez. He owned and operated Affordable Collision Repair Center since 2007. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golfing and hunting in his spare time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Rothbauer Ramirez.
He is survived by one son, Johnny (Desiree) Ramirez, III; three daughters, Czrina Mae (Christopher Lee) Ybarra and Brittany (Joshua Cano) Ramirez both of Beeville and Angela (James) Jacobs of Wichita, Kansas; mother, Mary A. Ramirez of Beeville; one sister, Sabrina R. Moreno of Beeville; two brothers, Joe (Olivia) Ramirez of Beeville and Stanislaus (Figen) Ramirez of Houston, TX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Caileigh, Cayla, Christi’ani L and Christopher Lee Ybarra, Jr., Evalyn Cano, Zoe, Leah, Gavin and Evan Ramirez and two great grandchildren, Cayson Barrera and Chanel Ruiz.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, March 3, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, March 4, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Sid Rodriguez, Abram Moreno, Woody Moreno, Joey Ramirez, Aaron Moreno, Eric Ramirez, Frank Lopez and Jayson Loya.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel