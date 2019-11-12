Johnny Christopher Pickerell, 41, of Sweeny, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Houston.
Mr. Pickerell was born Nov. 20, 1977, in Beeville to Maria De Los Angeles Andaverde “Angie” Gaston and Walter Clyde Pickerell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Clyde Pickerell; and a sister, Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Correa.
Survivors include his mother, Maria De Los Angeles Andaverde Gaston; a sister, Christina Perales; a son, Johnny Christopher Pickerell Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
