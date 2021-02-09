Johnny Wayne Hitchcock, 80, of Beeville, Texas passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in a Corpus Christi hospital.
Johnny was born July 8, 1940, to Filmore Hitchcock and Levada (Sims) Hitchcock in Zion, Arkansas. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was known all around South Texas for oilfield and road construction and involved in the family ranching business. He especially enjoyed his time on the Cowboy Construction Crew in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing and was also a member of the Bee County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Filmore and Levada Hitchcock; and his father and mother-in-law, C.S. “Tince” and Elizabeth Welder Harris.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah E. Hitchcock; two sons, John Clyde (Tracy) Hitchcock and James “Jim Bob” Robert (Wendy) Hitchcock; two daughters, Florette Elizabeth “Libby” (Danny) Spires and Sarah Jayne Welder (Ken) Steffey; two brothers, Bill (Jo Pat) Hitchcock and Elbert Hitchcock; grandchildren, William B. “Trey” Wilson III, Claire E. Wilson, Olivia A. Spires, Buck Ross (Jaylon) Pate, Jayne Elizabeth Wilson, John David Wilson, Alorah D. Hitchcock, Amber L. (Colton) McCune, Mackenzie L. Scott and Denni L. Hitchcock; and great-grandchildren, Avery H. Wilson, Kathleen E. Manciaz and Harper L. McCune.
A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by the funeral Mass celebration at 1:30 p.m.
Burial will be at the family ranch at Cross H Cemetery, 3001 Hwy. 202, Beeville, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Wes O’Neil, James Turnipseede, Hershel Hitchcock, Randy Hitchcock, Troy Hughes and Mike Kemple.
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.