Jonathan Robert Schroeder, 40, of Beeville, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022. He was born September 23, 1981 in Fairfield, Illinois to the late Carl David and Janice Lee Simpson Schroeder. He was a collector of watches, knives, coins and guns. He worked as a truck driver for Wilco Services in Refugio. He loved spending time with family and he loved his dog, Little Boy like a son.
He is survived by his grandmother, Margie Kimple of Illinois; daughter, Torie Lee Schroeder of Georgia; sister, Jennifer “Sis” Steele (Jeff) of Refugio; brother, William “Billy” Joseph Doggett (Suzanne) of Mill Shoals, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerad Allen Doggett.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Refugio with Pastor T. Wayne Price officiating. A meal will follow the service.
Honorary pallbearers include J.D. Cardenas, Eric Curtane, Billy Doggett, Kendall Doggett, Caleb Steele, Kyle Steele, Cody Steele and Kevin Schroeder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society in memory of Allen Simpson, Rena Talbert, Janice Schroeder and Jerad Doggett.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.