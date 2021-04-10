José “Navo” Lugo, 65 of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2021.
Mr. Lugo was born in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico, on April 22, 1955, to Ricarda Rivas and Mauro Lugo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Filemon Lugo.
Navo is survived by his loving wife, Grace Lugo; daughters, Sandra Trejo, Lydia (Damaso) Cantu, Cristina (Brandon) Viau, Monika Moreno; son, Joe David Flores, all of Beeville; sister, Juana Lugo; brothers, Manuel (Maria de Jesus) Lugo, Carmen (Maria Jesus) Lugo, Margarito Lugo; sisters, Agustina (Loli) Rivera, Ester (Pedro) Rangel and Maria Sara (Juan) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Liliana Villa, Natalia Cantu, Cedrik Lugo, Amiyah Viau and Lily Galindo.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 9:00am at St. James Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 11:00am with Father Jacob officiating.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery # 2.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Viau, Damaso Cantu, Carlos T. Flores, Jr., Jonah Gonzales, Gilbert (Pingo) Morales, Joe David Flores and Matthew Villa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mario Salazar, Miguel Gonzalez, Maria G. Gonzalez, Gilbert (G2) Morales II, Altuve (AO) Morales and Ashton Royce Cantu.
Treviño Funeral Home