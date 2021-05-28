BEEVILLE – Jose Angel (Jody) Ramon, 51, of Beeville, passed away on May 26, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1969, in Beeville to Isidro and Rachel (Garza) Ramon. He had worked in construction.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Isidro Ramon, Jr. and Enrique Ramon.
He is survived by two daughters, Vanessa (Clint) Danysch of Beeville and Sarah (Lance) French of Amarillo; one son, Bryan (Roxsanne) Ramon of Beeville; three grandchildren, Emma, Kinsley and Mason Danysch; one sister, Nelda (Ram) Garza and two brothers, Maximo (Olga) Ramon and Daniel Ramon all of Beeville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, May 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel