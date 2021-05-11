Jose Arturo “Art” Gomez, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the age of 82.
Art was the first child of seven born to Arturo Gomez Sr. and Catarina (Perez) Gomez in Beeville, Texas on November 13, 1938. He was a 1958 graduate of A.C Jones High School and a few months later, he married his high school sweetheart, Adelina Martinez. To this union were born five children, Derlina, Susie, Arthur Derlin, Joseph Michael and Derlin Albert.
As a devout Catholic, Art was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.A man of his word who never met a stranger, Art treated all people fairly. He was a true friend to all he encountered and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. As an active community leader, Art was involved in the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, South Texas Family planning and served on many city and county boards. He was Precinct 2 Bee County Constable for 20 years and retired from the Texas Attorney General’s Office as a Child Support Investigator. As a knowledgeable entrepreneur, his goal of providing for his family led him to own and operate numerous businesses in town, including Art’s Trade Mart, Art’s Texaco, Gomez Financial Services, Art’s monuments and Art’s Wrecker Service. After retirement, he worked selling cars for a local dealership. His easy-on-the-ear natural voice was oftentimes heard emceeing various local events as well as announcing promotions and live radio spots for KTKO Radio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Catarina and Arturo Gomez Sr.; brother, Adolfo Gomez; father-in-law, Derlin Martinez; mother-in-law, Adela Martinez; and grandson, Carlos Derlin Gomez.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his loving wife of 63 years, Adelina M. Gomez; two daughters, Derlina (Constantino) Villegas and Susie Ann Gomez, both of Calallen; three sons, Arthur Derlin Gomez of Irving, Joseph Michael (Ida) Gomez of Kyle and Derlin Albert Gomez of New Braunfels; four brothers, Fernando (Josie) Gomez of Gregory, Charles (Ruth) Gomez of San Antonio, Rey (Zulema) Gomez of Sugar Land and Joe Luis Gomez of Beeville; a sister, Irma (Juan) Solis of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; 12 godsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, May 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, May 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kristoffer Adam Gomez, Jose Arturo “Artie” Galvan, Joseph Michael “Mikey” Gomez, Ivan Gabriel Gomez, Charlie Paul Gomez and Gilbert Moreno.
The Gomez family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff at
Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville, Dr. Francisco Calica, Urology Group of Dr. N. Brehm and Dr.Vindkt, cardiologist and Exclusive Home Health and Hospice for the kind and loving care bestowed upon their loved one