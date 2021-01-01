Mr. Jose Carlos Zuniga, age 75, of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Mr. Zuniga was born in San Antonio on September 10, 1945, to Benito & Maria De La Luz (Hernandez) Zuniga. He was a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by one brother, Santos Valdez; and six sisters, Janie Torres, Christina Quintero, Alicia Anzaldua, Tomasa Arismendez, Angie Martinez and Filomena Valdez. Survivors include seven sons: Benny (Angie) Zuniga of Refugio, Joe Zuniga of Lockhart, Angel Zuniga of Huntsville, Gilbert Zuniga of Woodsboro, Fernando Zuniga, Jessie Zuniga of San Antonio, and Eddie Zuniga of Oklahoma; three daughters: Crystal (Robert) Sarellano of Midland, Rosie Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Guadalupe Cortez of Gatesville; 35 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 11:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. with a chapel service to follow. Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Active pallbearers: Benny Zuniga, Robert Sarellano, Benny Zuniga, Jr., Macario Godinez, Jr., Benny Zuniga III and Antonio Zuniga.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will be enforced and masks required. Services can also be viewed at: https://m.facebook.com/trevinofuneral/?tsid=0.7086421520021859&source=result.
