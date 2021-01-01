Jose Carlos Zuniga

Jose Carlos Zuniga

Mr. Jose Carlos Zuniga, age 75, of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Mr. Zuniga was born in San Antonio on September 10, 1945, to Benito & Maria De La Luz (Hernandez) Zuniga. He was a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by one brother, Santos Valdez; and six sisters, Janie Torres, Christina Quintero, Alicia Anzaldua, Tomasa Arismendez, Angie Martinez and Filomena Valdez. Survivors include seven sons: Benny (Angie) Zuniga of Refugio, Joe Zuniga of Lockhart, Angel Zuniga of Huntsville, Gilbert Zuniga of Woodsboro, Fernando Zuniga, Jessie Zuniga of San Antonio, and Eddie Zuniga of Oklahoma; three daughters: Crystal (Robert) Sarellano of Midland, Rosie Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Guadalupe Cortez of Gatesville; 35 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 11:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. with a chapel service to follow. Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2. 

Active pallbearers: Benny Zuniga, Robert Sarellano, Benny Zuniga, Jr., Macario Godinez, Jr., Benny Zuniga III and Antonio Zuniga.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will be enforced and masks required. Services can also be viewed at: https://m.facebook.com/trevinofuneral/?tsid=0.7086421520021859&amp;source=result.

Treviño Funeral Home

